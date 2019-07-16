Real estate technology company MoxiWorks has taken on two new recruits with extensive backgrounds in the mortgage and housing industry.

The company announced this week that it added Kirsten “Kiki” Wanshura and Heather Glass, both as director of business development.

Wanshura is a 20-year veteran in the industry. Prior to joining MoxiWorks, Wanshura was the regional vice president at Obeo Inc. and regional director at Realtors Property Resource, in addition to being a certified real estate instructor and having her real estate license for almost a decade.

"It's exciting to be rounding out our team with extremely seasoned women in the industry, both that come with impressive backgrounds and highly recommended from many brokerages that we work with and the real estate community," Georgia Perez, vice president of business development and product Evangelism at MoxiWorks, said in a release. "It's also great to be adding more women to work with in tech!"

Glass joins MoxiWorks with over 18 years of experience in the real estate industry as well as marketing solutions, including email marketing, display advertising, lead generation, and SaaS solutions.

Before joining MoxiWorks, Glass has spent time as the director of broker engagement at the Zillow Group, regional sales manager at Connecting Neighbors, and sales manager at Homescape.com.

MoxiWorks CEO York Baur said that the notable new hires will help the company continue upward growth.

"We're excited to further add depth and experience to the fold of our business development team. Both Heather and Kiki bring years of real estate experience with them that will no doubt drive our goals both for the team and MoxiWorks as a whole,” Baur said.

MoxiWorks, founded in 2012, has almost 100 full-time employees and supports over 72 brokerage clients across the United States, including over 120,000 agents on the MoxieCloud open platform.

"MoxiWorks is enjoying significant growth, not only with these notable hires for sales territory expansions, but with new positions like technical account managers as well. The growth that our business development team has delivered has also required two new hires for customer success roles. We are looking forward to continued growth in the years to come," said Ring Nishioka, vice president of human resources and operations at MoxiWorks.