Fintech company and HousingWire Tech100 winner Cloudvirga appointed Maria Moskver as its new chief legal and compliance officer.

Moskver, who is a 2018 HousingWire Woman of Influence, is an industry veteran who has more than 20 years of experience working in compliance and regulatory matters for financial services technology companies.

“As I learned more about Cloudvirga, I saw an organization with an unyielding commitment to enable a compliant experience for both lenders and consumers,” Moskver said. “The traditional technology company adage of ‘move fast and break things’ does not work in the mortgage industry, and Cloudvirga’s leadership team strikes the perfect balance between being transformational while prioritizing compliance.”

Prior to joining CloudVirga, Moskver served Covius as its general counsel and enterprise compliance officer. Additionally, she was the general counsel and chief compliance officer at Walz Group and helped facilitate its sale to LenderLive.

“Because Cloudvirga technology touches every part of the mortgage workflow, from point of sale through closing, it is critical that we take compliance every bit as seriously as do our customers, so we are very excited to have Maria to join our team,” Cloudvirga CEO Michael Schreck said. “Her deep understanding of the mortgage industry’s legal and regulatory complexities will ensure that Cloudvirga builds on our leadership position for years to come.”

