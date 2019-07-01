HousingWire’s newest award recognizes the most impactful and innovative technology leaders serving the housing economy.

Each year, HousingWire recognizes the top 100 technology companies in the housing finance space. From innovative startups to technology giants – Tech100 winners continue to push the edge of innovation to move markets forward.

But now, we want to do more. We want to recognize the experts behind the technology. The people who drive the innovation. The executives making an impact. This inaugural program will award 50 of the technology leaders driving innovation in the housing economy.

Optimal candidates will be executive, product and technology leaders who have played an integral role in bringing innovative solutions to market for housing industry clients.

Nominate your Tech Trendsetter today! The nomination period runs from July 1, 2019, to July 26, 2019. Winners will be profiled in the October/November issue of HousingWire Magazine – one of the largest issues of the year.

But who is eligible for the award? First and foremost, we are looking for evidence of professional success over the last 12 months. This is not a lifetime achievement program, but we will consider lifetime accomplishments in assessing a nomination. Candidates must work full-time developing and bringing innovative solutions, platforms and products to market for housing industry clients.

So don’t wait, be part one of our first-ever HousingWire Tech Trendsetters. Nominate your Trendsetter today.