CoreLogic announced the availability of the platinum level of Marketrac, which is an online portal that provides customers with on-demand data and analysis on real estate transactions.

The company explained in a press release that through Marketrac Platinum, lenders will be able to identify top performing real estate agents and brokerage firms, allowing them to prioritize professional relationships based on market trends.

“Marketrac has become a fundamental tool for real estate industry professionals across the country,” said Shaleen Khatod, executive, data and advisory solutions at CoreLogic. “Marketrac Gold initiated the availability of loan officer information on the platform, and now, the introduction of Platinum sets the foundation for future successes by adding granular real estate agent data into the mix. This offers users access to more than five years of historical data and market analysis at a national, regional, and even zip code level to help them make more informed business decisions and cultivate smart business relationships.”

Customer engagement platform Homebot announced improvements to the homebuying side of its platform.

The newly enhanced platform inserts lenders into the market search process by integrating prompts for buyers to obtain a prequalification or preapproval, lock a rate and inquire about down payment with ease, according to the company.

“The market explorer includes several natural conversation starters and instant LO contact to propel buyers toward next steps, Homebot CEO Ernie Graham said. "Coupled with the enhanced personalization and lifestyle indicators that show the buyer’s goals and timeline, LOs can work smart and focus on the buyers that are ready to apply,”

TapCap, which claims to be the real estate industry’s first fully digital nationwide multifamily lender, officially launched this week.

By leveraging a large volume of property data, cloud infrastructure and predictive machine learning, TapCap aims to seamlessly process greater loan volume at an affordable cost, according to the company.

“The mortgage experience for commercial properties hasn’t changed much in the last few decades,” TapCap CEO Zac Rosenberg said. “The service is stale, the process is antiquated, and the experience is full of shocks and delays. Lenders traditionally quote aggressively to win business, but there's a 50-50 chance those will not be the terms a borrower receives at the closing table. Borrowers deserve an approach that is transparent and financially smart, and one without any surprises. This is what TapCap is all about. We provide confidence to the borrower because we deliver on our terms and we quote responsibly.”

EXOS Technologies and Blend have partnered to enhance the consumer digital mortgage experience by delivering real-time appraisal scheduling for lender clients using EXOS Appraisal.

This integration allows potential borrowers to seamlessly schedule appraisal appointments by accessing live calendars of licensed appraisers nationwide.

EXOS EVP and Chief Digital and Technology Officer Kiran Vattem said EXOS will help extend the level of digital connectivity for lenders utilizing Blend’s platform.

“EXOS helps address critical consumer touchpoints overlooked by most lenders,” Vattem said. "The EXOS Appraisal platform eliminates the back and forth that often slows down the appraisal process, therefore giving lenders the ability to close loans faster, improve pipeline management and boost consumer loyalty and satisfaction.”