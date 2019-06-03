Devon Yang is an engineering group manager at Blend. Yang and his team of 15 build, enhance and monitor the fintech’s offerings so that it can process more than $1 billion in mortgage applications every day.

At Blend, Yang helps propel the $40 trillion consumer lending industry into the digital age through partnerships with banks, lenders and other technology providers. Yang, a former Microsoft engineer who has been with Blend for six years, recently helped the company execute the rollout of a new product that allows for the seamless application of home equity loans and HELOCs. Yang is known as an effective leader who is adept at delegating tasks and mentoring team members. He is also recognized by his colleagues for uniting Blend staff across departments through engaging social activities, embracing the importance of community in the workplace. Yang has proven himself to be a formidable force on the engineering team. He’s fostered strong relationships with his co-workers and served as a mentor and advocate.

WHAT’S THE BEST PIECE OF ADVICE YOU HAVE EVER RECEIVED?

“A piece of advice that continues to resonate with me through my career is to surround myself with people smarter than me. Nothing influences my ability to learn and develop more than those who challenge and inspire me on a daily basis. Ever since the early days of Blend, I have been able to work with incredibly talented individuals across the organization from a wealth of backgrounds who motivate me to be the best that I can.”