Although mortgage applications slightly rose for the week ending May 17, 2019, ongoing trade concerns could be hindering potential growth, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

The MBA's latest weekly Mortgage Applications Survey showed that, on an unadjusted basis, the Market Composite Index grew 2.4% from the previous week.

“Mortgage rates fell for the fourth straight week, with the 30-year fixed rate mortgage hitting its lowest level since January 2018, leading to a rebound in refinances,” MBA Vice President of Economic and Industry Forecasting Joel Kan said. “The refinance index increased 8% to its highest level in over a month, and once again there was an increase in average refinance loan sizes, as borrowers with larger balances responded accordingly to lower rates. Purchase activity declined again but remained around 7% higher than a year ago.”

“We’re keeping a close eye on whether there may be some adverse effects of the ongoing global trade disputes on overall demand,” Kan continued. “Some potential homebuyers may be delaying their home search until there’s more certainty.”

As Kan noted, the Refinance Index increased 8% from the previous week and the unadjusted Purchase Index dropped 3% from a week ago but remained 7% higher than the same week in 2018. Lastly, the seasonally adjusted Purchase Index fell 2% from the week before.

Here's a more detailed breakdown of this week's mortgage application data: