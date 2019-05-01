Technology is disrupting the secondary market, allowing lenders to bend the ever-growing origination cost curve and implement measures that reduce risk and save time.

Industry innovator Compass Analytics, the leading provider of loan pricing technologies, focuses on automation and integration as the primary means to save clients time and allow them to cut cost. The company offers a suite of products that give lenders the tools and transparency they need to profitably grow their business. Compass Analytics’ suite of products includes CompassPoint for risk management and MSR valuations, and CompassPPE for product, pricing and eligibility determination. Both products revolutionize the way home loans are priced, hedged and sold.

“As the only market participant offering pipeline risk and best execution analytics, a fully integrated product, pricing, and eligibility engine and an MSR cash flow model, CompassPoint is unique in the market,” Compass Product Manager James Baublitz said.

Compass Analytics’ focus on automation simplifies the complex quantitative calculations that underlie a successful originator’s risk policy. All done within an intuitive framework, allowing lenders of all sizes and profiles to use the system. CompassPoint clients range from small com- munity banks originating $8-10 million a month up to large aggregators and even government agencies. CompassPoint is an integration hub for mortgage originators, with technology touching several key capital markets functions. Compass’ APIs and pooling optimization algorithms allow sellers to automate agency cash window sales. Bi-directional integrations with LOS providers along with CompassPoint’s mobile capabilities allow real-time position management. Lenders selling servicing-released use Compass Analytics’ proven bulk-bidding features to automate the transfer of loan sale data, with billions of dollars’ worth of loans traded each week.

“Compass Analytics is re-defining what secondary professionals can accomplish in a day, week and month by introducing automation and providing transparent outputs that eliminate guesswork,” Baublitz said.

Compass Analytics’ pricing and eligibility engine, CompassPPE, offers support for desktop and mobile devices, allowing originators to automatically lock, re-lock, and extend loans from their desk or from a phone. Capital markets users are granted full administrative access and comprehensive margin management capabilities from wherever they are.

“CompassPPE is changing the role of a pricing engine in the secondary market by automating common pricing and lock desk functions with un- precedented ease-of-use and accuracy. And by offering capital markets professionals unrivaled mobile capabilities, CompassPPE responds to the way work is being done in the industry today—anytime, anywhere,” Compass Managing Director Nancy Pollard said.

With its extensive mobile capabilities and state-of-the-art margin management, CompassPPE empowers lenders provide the best possible product and pricing options at the point of sale. This gives senior management a compelling recruiting tool to attract top originators.

CompassPPE adheres to an aggressive and nimble development schedule that allows the pricing engine to be regularly updated in response to the constant changes in the industry.

“The industry-leading analytics of CompassPoint and the innovative technology of CompassPPE provides a powerful combination of a trusted team and cutting-edge functionality,” said Frank Poiesz, chief revenue officer. “Lenders leverage the Compass Analytics technology ecosystem from initial price quote to final loan payoff.”

THE EXECUTIVES

James Baublitz, Product Manager of Pipeline Analytics

James Baublitz is a product manager of pipeline analytics at Compass Analytics. Baublitz joined Compass Analytics in 2012 and has over ten years of capital markets experience. As product manager of pipeline analytics, his responsibilities include helping clients optimize their loan sale and pooling strategies, contributing to the development of Compass Analytics’ pipeline risk management analytics and providing software demonstrations for prospective clients.

Frank Poiesz, Chief Revenue Officer

Frank Poiesz is a financial services industry expert with a 30+ year track record leveraging technology to drive innovation in the financial services industry. As chief revenue officer at Compass Analytics, Poiesz is responsible for sales and marketing, leveraging his background in the capital markets and origination technology to support the mortgage banking industry through the company’s risk management, valuation and product pricing and eligibility technology services.

Nancy Pollard, Managing Director of Pricing Technologies

Nancy Pollard has over 30 years of experience in mortgage finance and is currently the managing director of pricing technologies for Compass Analytics. Pollard was previously the chief operating officer at REMARQ Corp, a start-up venture in shared equity financing for residential housing and executive vice president at Impac Mortgage.