Artificial intelligence and machine learning innovator Quantarium is sponsoring HousingWire’s engage.marketing event to be held this June in Charlotte, North Carolina. HousingWire’s second annual summit will gather the industry’s top marketing minds for a day and a half of outstanding content and the opportunity to network with the peers, prospects and referral sources that are vital in today’s hyper-competitive market.

Quantarium approaches real estate from a scientific perspective, leveraging expertise in technology, quantum physics and computational genetics to deliver true AI-based products and services to the mortgage industry.

“We’re excited to support the mortgage industry and real estate community as a whole by sponsoring engage.marketing,” Quantarium’s Chief Commercial Officer, Romi Mahajan, said. “As advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning establish a firm and useful footprint in the industry, it is important that all of the players are in partnership and dialogue.”

This year’s engage.marketing event is squarely focused on mortgage origination and what marketers need to do to Play to Win in this purchase market. Attendees will learn competitive differentiation strategies, how to effectively market to consumers in a rising rate environment and how to build relationships with Realtors and other referral partners.

“Quantarium’s services provide a proactive strategy to retain customers in today’s low-volume purchase market, providing another level of deep industry knowledge and expertise to our second annual summit,” HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins said.

Join us June 13-14 for this day-and-a-half event! Reserve your spot, learn more about sponsorship and check out the full agenda.