LRES, a residential and commercial mortgage services company, recently announced Scott Spencer joined the team as its new chief technology officer.

In his new role, Spencer will be responsible for delivering technological applications, tools and services that streamline and enhance LRES’ capabilities.

“In our environment, nearly everything is technology; Scott’s role is pivotal in rounding out our executive team as well as leading the deployment of our continuing technology initiatives,” LRES President Mark Johnson said.

Prior to joining the company, Spencer served as the vice president and divisional CTO of First American Mortgage Solutions. Notably, he also held a leadership position at CoreLogic, where he served as a senior vice president.

“Scott’s experience in IT leadership, enterprise architecture, digital transformation, cloud solutions, as well as analysis and reporting of Big Data will play a crucial role for the growth and expansion of the company,” LRES CEO Roger Beane said. “The organization is pleased to welcome him to the executive team.”

