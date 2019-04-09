The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals released the 2018 State of Hispanic Homeownership Report on Tuesday at its Housing Policy & Hispanic Lending Conference.

The annual report found that from 2008 to 2018, the Hispanic population was responsible for 81% of U.S. labor force growth, accounted for 39.6% of U.S. household formations and represented 62.7% of the increase in U.S. net homeownership.

“The annual State of Hispanic Homeownership Report play an important role in noting important trends in the Latino megamarket and serves as a key informational resource for policymakers and industry stakeholders,” NAHREP said in a press release.

The 2018 State of Hispanic Homeownership Report is in its ninth year of publication, focusing on the impact of language and culture in home purchase transactions. In addition to statistics on these homeownership trends, the report also provides recommendations on marketing strategies to help companies effectively reach Hispanic consumers.

Download the full report here.