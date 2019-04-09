Women are a vital part of the housing industry – moving markets and encouraging those around them.

HousingWire’s Women of Influence award honors those women.

This is HousingWire's ninth annual installment celebrating the industry's leading women and their commitment to moving the U.S. housing economy forward. The award has become an industry standard, and the leaders who make our list each year represent an elite and special group.

And now is your chance to nominate a woman you know who is leading the industry!

This unique annual program was the first such national effort of its kind, launched to recognize the significant contributions of women to both mortgage banking and real estate.

It honors the shapers, the changers, the ones who are making a difference in the housing industry and paving the path for others to follow.

The honors are given to individuals who are making notable contributions to both their businesses and to the industry at-large – with a specific focus on contributions made in the most recent 12 months. Their energy, ideas, achievements, as well as commitment to excellence and progress give us a look at the future of the industry.

Is this someone you know? Is it you? Nominate here!

Don’t wait, nominations will close on April 26, 2019.

Each year, this program continues to grow, and we are more amazed at what women are doing to influence the industry. We can’t wait to see what comes next!