Capsilon, a 2019 HousingWire Tech100 winner, recently announced it launched a solution designed to fully automate the underwriting process.

The solution, Capsilon Digital Underwriter, is the industry’s first comprehensive suite of fully integrated cloud-based digital mortgage applications, the company said in a press release.

Through a collaboration with Home Point Financial, Capsilon Digital Underwriter will help lenders and investors make rapid, informed loan eligibility decisions with “perfected” data.

Sponsor Content

“Mortgage underwriting velocity has declined more than 85% over the last decade due to increased compliance and regulatory guidelines,” Capsilon Digital Mortgage Solutions SVP Steve Viarengo said. “We’re delighted to collaborate with Home Point Financial to build a solution that will radically speed up mortgage underwriting and enable lenders and investors to make smarter decisions with accurate data.”

Capsilon Digital Underwriter, which runs on Capsilon IQ, is just one of the several solutions the company has launched as part of its initiative to develop programs that solve key points across the mortgage lifecycle.

“Capsilon is uniquely positioned to solve the underwriting problem with advanced technologies,” Home Point Financial Chief Information Officer Bill Shuler said. “You can’t automate underwriting without trusted data. Capsilon elegantly combines the ability to capture and perfect mortgage data with robust automation capabilities. Capsilon has been a great partner to Home Point and we’re excited to collaborate with them on this strategic initiative to digitize the underwriting process.”