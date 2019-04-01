In 2018, United Wholesale Mortgage launched its proprietary technology UClose 2.0, a revolutionary tool that gives mortgage brokers complete control over the closing process and enables on-the-spot closings.

This tool not only allows mortgage brokers to close loans faster and more efficiently but also gives them the ability to complete the closing process without waiting in a queue for a closer. As of December 2018, UClose 2.0 is being used on 68% of UWM’s daily closings. In that same time, UClose 2.0 also helped shave almost a full day off the amount of time it takes UWM to take a loan from submission to clear-to-close status.