Through Roofstify, borrowers can easily navigate their mortgage application with a clean, customizable interface, clear directions on what information they need and the ability to import their data from trusted sources with the click of a button to deliver a pristine, actionable loan application.

This adds up to a less stressful application experience. For lenders, it means more complete, higher-integrity applications, with less manual input than many loan origination software solutions. With completed applications and related documentation automatically available in their LOS system, managing their clients’ loan transactions has never been easier.