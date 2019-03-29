There’s cause for optimism in the housing market as spring rolls in, with the Fed’s decision to slow interest rate hikes spurring an increase in home sales in February. But as welcome as that rosier view is for everyone in mortgage lending, the competition for homebuyers remains fierce, which puts the onus on mortgage marketing teams to connect with borrowers sooner and more effectively than ever before.

When we surveyed our engage.marketing advisory board members on the biggest pain points facing marketing teams today, they identified “margin compression” as one of the key challenges. Not only do lenders need to increase their loan volume, they need to do it with fewer resources.

Think of every business buzzword and it applies here – mortgage marketers need to be smart, authentic, agile and efficient to grow their business. They need the right tools to find prospective homeowners before they start looking, and the right strategy so that every dollar counts.

Sponsor Content

These are the critical marketing needs we designed our engage.marketing summit around. We don't think this is the time for a 10,000-foot view of marketing– we want to offer practical, tactical advice marketers can use as soon as they get home.

We know mortgage marketers are busy, so we’re stacking the day-and-a-half conference with a ton of usable content, including two super sessions on topics ranked highest by our advisory board: Personal Branding and Referral Marketing.

The Personal Branding Super Session tackles an ongoing problem for mortgage marketers: how to create a personal brand within a larger corporate brand, either for themselves or others in their organization, such as LOs or account executives. Many of these staff members are busy with their day jobs, and don’t have the time, interest or acumen to deliver on a consistent social or content strategy.

This session will cover:

How to perfect social in the most important channels

How to leverage personas

How to use personalization even within your automated marketing efforts

How to use video, podcasts, and voice effectively

How to avoid potential compliance issues

The Referral Marketing Super Session is designed to deliver the practical tips marketers need for finding, building and scaling strategic referral relationships. With tight budgets, where do you invest your time and effort?

Our expert speakers will cover:

How to shift your strategy to align with new buyer behavior

How to turn customer satisfaction into future business

How to work with Realtors, builders and financial planners to grow business

How to recognize and neutralize potential compliance hot spots in referral relationships

These are just two of the sessions we've set up to help marketers get informed and get strategic. We are also offering sessions on How to Put Together a Marketing Tech Stack, How to Attract New Borrower Groups, Killing it With Content, and more.

Marketers will not only get to learn from experts, they'll also have time to meet with tech solution vendors and network with each other. We're excited to bring this opportunity to mortgage marketers at such an important time in the industry and equip them with everything they need to Play to Win in this environment.

Reserve your seat today – our early-bird pricing ends Sunday at midnight Eastern time.