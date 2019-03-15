We all know that housing in California is crazy expensive. And we know that San Francisco and New York’s rental markets are the most expensive in the U.S. but what about in the world?

According to a new report by Zumper, the answer is yes.

Apartment search site Zumper compared the rent rates for one bedroom apartment units across the world and found that San Francisco and New York’s rates were No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

Sponsor Content

Check out the chart below from Zumper to see how world rental markets compare with San Francisco and New York.

Rent for San Francisco tops out at $3,690 while New York City’s rent is $2,870, according to the site. The third most expensive rental market in the world is Hong Kong, with an average rent of $2,350.

London rents looks like a bargain compared to SF, coming in fourth with $1,967.

“Jeez Louise,” as my mom would say.