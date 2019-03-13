PeerStreet, an online marketplace for real estate-backed loans, has hired new additions to its finance team in a move the company said will deepen its expertise in finance and capital markets as it plans for substantial growth.

Ellen Coleman will join as executive vice president of finance and Bob Brown will assume the role of executive vice president of finance and corporate development.

Coleman worked previously as managing director at Countrywide Financial Corp, treasurer at Stearns Lending, and executive vice president and treasurer at both Nationstar Mortgage and Homeward Residential.

Sponsor Content

PeerStreet said her experience building finance and treasury teams and managing cash and wire operations, is ideal as the company expands its platform and its credit and finance operations.

Brown, who has 17 years of experience in investment banking, worked previously as senior managing directing in FBR’s Financial Services Investment Banking division and has also held positions at Goldman Sachs and Lehman Brothers. His expertise includes capital markets, corporate finance, strategic M&A.

PeerStreet, a 2018 Tech100 winner, recently doubled it office footprint and now employs more than 185 full-time staff. The five-year old company, which landed more than $30 million in funding last year, said it has accelerated growth plans.

“These are particularly exciting hires for us, because they build upon the strong financial foundation we’ve already set, while better preparing us for our growth trajectory – in 2019 and beyond,” said PeerStreet Co-Founder and CEO Brew Johnson. “We’re at a place now where we need this level of specialized, senior talent, and we’ve found that with Ellen and Bob.”