Mortgage applications took a tumble for the week ending Mar.1, 2019, according to the newest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association's weekly Mortgage Applications Survey.

MBA Senior Vice President and Chief Economist Mike Fratantoni said slightly higher mortgages rates last week led to a decrease in application volume.

“Furthermore, the average loan size for purchase applications increased to a record high, led by a rise in the average size of conventional loans,” Fratantoni continued. “This suggests that move-up and higher-end buyers have so far become a greater share of the spring market.”

Sponsor Content

On an unadjusted basis, the Market Composite index retreated 2.5% from the previous week.

“Overall, conventional purchase loans are up 2.1% relative to last year, indicating that homebuyers continue to be inspired by the stable rate environment and the modest increase in housing supply,” Fratantoni concluded.

The Refinance Index decreased 2% from the previous week and the unadjusted Purchase Index rose 11% from a week ago and remains just 1% higher than the same week in 2018. The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index also moved forward 11% from the week before.

Here's a more detailed breakdown of this week's mortgage application data: