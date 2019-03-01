The Ellie Mae Classic, which will be held at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward, California, from July 29-Aug. 4, gathers world-class golfers, top athletes from other sports and mortgage industry professionals to raise money for charity.

The Ellie Mae Classic is part of the PGA TOUR’s qualifying Web.com Tour and benefits the MBA Opens Doors Foundation, the Warriors Community Foundation, Youth on Course and The First Tee. We spoke with Trish Gregovich, Tournament Director, to find out more about the Ellie Mae-PGA TOUR collaboration.

HW: What makes the PGA TOUR a good partner for those raising money for charity?

Trish Gregovich: Supporting local charities is the “why” behind everything we do and the cornerstone of our partnership with Ellie Mae. The PGA TOUR offers a dynamic platform that brings together professional athletes, fans, volunteers and the worlds’ most philanthropic brands to rally around a common goal in the communities where we play.

HW: What kind of impact has the Ellie Mae Classic made on the charities it benefits?

TG: The critical benefit is consistent and reliable funding each year. In addition, we provide a platform for our charitable partners to share their mission to a broad and diverse attentive audience. By participating in the tournament each year, they celebrate existing funding partners and meet new ones, ensuring continued success in a crowded landscape.

In partnership with Youth on Course, The First Tee and the Warriors Community Foundation, we support programs that create tangible positive outcomes through funding youth programs, college scholarships and mentoring for at-risk youth.

In 2019, we are delighted to welcome MBA Opens Doors Foundation as the Ellie Mae Classic’s primary beneficiary. Last year we raised $40,000 to support their Home Grant Program, dedicated to helping families with critically ill children stay in their homes by providing mortgage and rental payment assistance.

HW: The Ellie Mae Classic kicked off in 2009. Ten years later, what are some event highlights?

TG: We’ve had an incredible decade at TPC Stonebrae! On the professional level, Tony Finau earned his first professional win at the 2014 Stonebrae Classic (now called the Ellie Mae Classic).

Two years later, in 2016, Stephan Jaeger opened with a 12-under 58 Thursday at TPC Stonebrae, recording the lowest score ever shot in a regulation. We all freaked out – no one had ever seen anything like that in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned tournament.

In our most recent years, we’ve been fortunate to welcome NBA All-Star and Golden State Warrior Guard Stephen Curry into our professional field as a sponsor exemption. He plays with so much joy and love for the game, it’s fun to watch.

From a personal point of view, the memories we make bringing together our community of fans, sponsors, volunteers and partners are a highlight and something we all look forward to each year. That’s the real magic!

HW: How can mortgage companies be a part of the 2019 Ellie Mae Classic?

TG: There are many ways to get involved! Love golf? Sponsor a Pro Am team at the Monday Community Pro Am presented by HousingWire. All skill levels are welcome and there's nothing like hearing your name called by the starter and playing 18 holes inside the ropes alongside the world's most talented pro golfers.

Or connect with fans and get your brand noticed with on-course branding opportunities. If you like wine and gorgeous vistas, come for the Monday “Lift a Glass, Raise a Roof” dinner in celebration of MBA Opens Doors Foundation. We are looking for partners to continue to take the tournament to the next level and love innovative ideas!