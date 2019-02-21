Single-family authorizations are declining?

Do unemployment levels really predict a recession?

What does the the inverted yield curve tell us about a looming economic slowdown?

These questions are swirling around the internet right now, as speculation abounds on where the economy is headed and what path interest rates are likely to take in 2019.

Lucky for us, housing expert and First American Chief Economist Mark Fleming sits down with Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney to answer these questions and more. Gaffney asks Fleming if, after 10 years of sustained economic growth, we are headed for the dreaded R-word? See what Fleming has to say about that and more in the video below.