While previous articles have declared that the number of markets where it’s cheaper to buy than to rent is decreasing, this one says it’s plain non-existent.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s most recent American Community Survey, which tracks median housing costs from 2013 to 2017, a CNBC article says homeowners spend more money per month than renters in every single state across the U.S.

It also breaks down the monthly difference in renting versus owning per state.

In New Jersey, the difference is greatest at $1,100, while in Arkansas, it’s just $300, the article states.

“Owning is more expensive than renting because owners need to cover related costs such as maintenance, property taxes, repairs and insurance, in addition to handling their monthly mortgage payments, and those keep rising,” the article asserts, quoting a CNBC report that states the cost of owning a home has risen 14% in the last year.

Still, those who purchase a home may reap more rewards in the long run as home prices appreciate, the article notes, adding that homeownership also provides a sense of stability.

“And, once the mortgage is paid off, you've eliminated a major monthly expense and you can put that money toward other financial goals,” it concludes.

Here is a map illustrating the difference between renting and owning in every state:

(Courtesy of CNBC)

Here is a breakdown of the difference between renting and owning in every state:

Alabama

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,149

Median rent cost: $747

Difference between owning and renting: $402

Alaska

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,862

Median rent cost: $1,200

Difference between owning and renting: $662

Arizona

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,354

Median rent cost: $972

Difference between owning and renting: $382

Arkansas

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,039

Median rent cost: $709

Difference between owning and renting: $330

California

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $2,206

Median rent cost: $1,358

Difference between owning and renting: $848

Colorado

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,623

Median rent cost: $1,125

Difference between owning and renting: $498

Connecticut

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $2,065

Median rent cost: $1,123

Difference between owning and renting: $942

Delaware

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,533

Median rent cost: $1,076

Difference between owning and renting: $457

Florida

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,432

Median rent cost: $1,077

Difference between owning and renting: $355

Georgia

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,351

Median rent cost: $927

Difference between owning and renting: $424

Hawaii

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $2,303

Median rent cost: $1,507

Difference between owning and renting: $796

Idaho

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,195

Median rent cost: $792

Difference between owning and renting: $403

Illinois

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,633

Median rent cost: $952

Difference between owning and renting: $681

Indiana

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,109

Median rent cost: $782

Difference between owning and renting: $327

Iowa

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,202

Median rent cost: $740

Difference between owning and renting: $462

Kansas

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,310

Median rent cost: $801

Difference between owning and renting: $509

Kentucky

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,131

Median rent cost: $713

Difference between owning and renting: $418

Louisiana

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,234

Median rent cost: $825

Difference between owning and renting: $409

Maine

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,357

Median rent cost: $808

Difference between owning and renting: $549

Maryland

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,954

Median rent cost: $1,311

Difference between owning and renting: $643

Massachusetts

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $2,102

Median rent cost: $1,173

Difference between owning and renting: $929

Michigan

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,251

Median rent cost: $824

Difference between owning and renting: $427

Minnesota

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,506

Median rent cost: $906

Difference between owning and renting: $600

Mississippi

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,105

Median rent cost: $740

Difference between owning and renting: $365

Missouri

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,225

Median rent cost: $784

Difference between owning and renting: $441

Montana

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,344

Median rent cost: $751

Difference between owning and renting: $593

Nebraska

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,315

Median rent cost: $773

Difference between owning and renting: $542

Nevada

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,422

Median rent cost: $1,017

Difference between owning and renting: $405

New Hampshire

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,878

Median rent cost: $1,052

Difference between owning and renting: $826

New Jersey

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $2,398

Median rent cost: $1,249

Difference between owning and renting: $1149

New Mexico

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,244

Median rent cost: $809

Difference between owning and renting: $435

New York

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $2,064

Median rent cost: $1,194

Difference between owning and renting: $870

North Carolina

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,261

Median rent cost: $844

Difference between owning and renting: $417

North Dakota

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,326

Median rent cost: $775

Difference between owning and renting: $551

Ohio

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,247

Median rent cost: $764

Difference between owning and renting: $483

Oklahoma

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,181

Median rent cost: $766

Difference between owning and renting: $415

Oregon

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,594

Median rent cost: $988

Difference between owning and renting: $606

Pennsylvania

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,446

Median rent cost: $885

Difference between owning and renting: $561

Rhode Island

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,803

Median rent cost: $957

Difference between owning and renting: $846

South Carolina

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,202

Median rent cost: $836

Difference between owning and renting: $366

South Dakota

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,255

Median rent cost: $696

Difference between owning and renting: $559

Tennessee

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,196

Median rent cost: $808

Difference between owning and renting: $388

Texas

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,484

Median rent cost: $952

Difference between owning and renting: $532

Utah

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,455

Median rent cost: $948

Difference between owning and renting: $507

Vermont

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,563

Median rent cost: $945

Difference between owning and renting: $618

Virginia

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,728

Median rent cost: $1,166

Difference between owning and renting: $562

Washington

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,763

Median rent cost: $1,120

Difference between owning and renting: $643

West Virginia

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $997

Median rent cost: $681

Difference between owning and renting: $316

Wisconsin

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,399

Median rent cost: $813

Difference between owning and renting: $586

Wyoming

Median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage: $1,389

Median rent cost: $828

Difference between owning and renting: $561