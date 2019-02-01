As the largest provider of mortgage default field services, Safeguard Properties leads the industry by delivering a full spectrum of services on vacant, defaulted and foreclosed properties across the country. As an industry leader, Safeguard's commitment to technology has pushed the field services industry forward.

“Safeguard is more than a property preservation company — we protect the communities where you work and call home,” said Alan Jaffa, CEO at Safeguard. “To maintain our longstanding reputation as an advocate within the housing industry, a variety of tools have been created to protect and partner with jurisdictions, addressing the challenges facing properties within communities across the country.”

Safeguard continues to enhance its SafeView Field Services Platform with advanced video and audio capabilities and a next-generation multimedia mobile application, utilized by Safeguard contractors out in the field.

"We have added these capabilities to our suite of systems and included mobile offerings that remain at the forefront of the mortgage field services industry over the past couple of years," Jaffa said. "The addition of video, audio and panoramic will provide servicers with valuable information necessary to assess property damage and validate bids."

Designed to meet the ever-changing needs of the mortgage servicing industry, the platform improves the timeliness and quality of all Safeguard services. SafeView provides order processing, routing, invoicing and reporting services to ensure quality results to clients through a dynamic rules-based engine.

Consisting of five modules, the platform delivers end-to-end automated order management, mobile data collection, workflow, billing and analytics through its integrated field services software. Those five modules include:

SafeView Connect: Serves as the integration gateway, allowing configurable work orders, results and invoicing data exchange to connect vendors, clients and other partners.

SafeView Inspect: An integrated mobile inspection app and administrative portal designed to provide full-service field support to the company's inspectors.

SafeView Preserve: An integrated mobile property maintenance app and administrative portal utilized by contractors to receive, assign and complete property preservation work orders.

SafeView Access: Designed for clients to manage their portfolio by providing the property-level details including the status of work orders, bids and the results of work that has been performed.

SafeView Analytics: Provides customizable current, historical and location-based data analytics and reporting of field services operations through the life cycle of property inspections and maintenance.

Safeguard has optimized technology through mobile location, business intelligence and tracking to help identify location accuracy, quality-check data and ensure the right work is being done to support compliance requirements. The company is also the first to begin utilizing multimedia capabilities within its app.

“Advancements in video and enhancing our SafeView Field Services Platforms will continue to be our focus in 2019,” Jaffa said.

Additionally, Safeguard has built strong relationships and partnerships with local communities and key industry members, such as city officials and code enforcement officers, to provide education and assistance.

For the past 14 years, Safeguard has hosted the annual National Property Preservation Conference, bringing together industry leaders to discuss current issues in the industry and to develop solutions.

“Since our founding, Safeguard has developed and maintained a reputation as an industry leader to advance best practices through innovation, raise the profile of the industry and open lines of communication between the servicing industry and government officials across the country,” Jaffa said.

The Executives

Alan Jaffa, CEO

Alan Jaffa joined Safeguard in 1995, learning the business from the ground up. He was named CEO in May 2010 and under his leadership has steered the company as the mortgage field services industry leader. He also serves on the board of advisors for SCG Partners, a middle-market private equity fund focused on diversifying and expanding Safeguard's business model into complementary markets.

Michael Greenbaum, COO

Michael Greenbaum joined the company in July 2010 as vice president of REO and was promoted to COO in 2015. Under his leadership, all operational departments of Safeguard have reviewed, updated and enhanced their business processes to maximize efficiency and improve quality control.

Linda Erkkila, General Counsel and Executive Vice President

Linda Erkkila oversees responsibilities for the legal, human resources, training, compliance and audit departments. Her previous experience at a former Fortune 500 financial institution during the subprime crisis helped develop Erkkila’s proactive approach to change management during periods of heightened regulatory scrutiny. She was also named an HW Women of Influence in 2017.