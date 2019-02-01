Most mortgage lenders are looking for ways to automate their mortgage servicing operations in order to cut costs, maintain profitability and effectively manage their compliance and reporting to the various agencies. FICS provides clients with the necessary software to accomplish these goals while simultaneously improving the borrower experience.

FICS provides residential and commercial mortgage servicing software with Mortgage Servicer and Commercial Servicer, for lenders, banks, credit unions, housing agencies and niche lenders. Both software systems support agency investor reporting including Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae, as well as other industry standard and private reporting methods.

"When you automate mortgage servicing operations with Mortgage Servicer or Commercial Servicer, you will save money through a low initial investment, nominal monthly support and maintenance fee, paperless servicing, real-time processing and enhanced productivity," said Susan Graham, president and COO at FICS.

Both software systems are able to meet the specific needs of both small and large companies and automate the following servicing operations:

Payment processing

Escrow administration

Investor reporting

Custodial accounting

Imaging

Report writing

Workflow

The consumer-facing web applications for Mortgage Servicer and Commercial Servicer give borrowers and investors complete online access to loan information and documents, thereby reducing the time staff spends answering the phone.

“For more than three decades, FICS has delivered exceptional automation, performance, system support and value,” Graham said. “We provide the most cost-effective, efficient, flexible software solutions on the market today.”

The company recently completed a multi-year rewrite of all FICS servicing and origination software systems to a Microsoft .NET platform and a new user interface — representing the third generation of FICS systems.

“We have always asked our customers to vote on what they feel is most important regarding system enhancements,” Graham said. “Our priority is to implement these enhancements as well as develop other functionality to allow our customers to easily adapt to new or changing regulations and take advantage of modern technology that benefits both the servicer and consumer.”

The company plans to continue the development of its consumer-facing web applications and loan officer portal to Microsoft ASP.NET in 2019, a change that will provide a more modern interface and facilitate more functionality for clients and their borrowers.

“As the mortgage industry evolves and more Millennials enter the workplace talent pool, we look forward to providing FICS’ expertise, leading-edge system technology and unparalleled system support to help this new generation of servicing customers succeed in the ever-challenging mortgage business,” Graham said.

The Executives:

Susan Graham, President and COO

As president and COO of FICS, Susan Graham is responsible for the overall management of the company's day-to-day operations, strategic planning, customer relations and product development. Graham successfully managed the rewrite of FICS' main software solutions to Microsoft's .NET Framework and Windows Presentation Foundation user interface.

Aaron Lynch, Senior Vice President and CTO

Aaron Lynch serves as senior vice president and CTO of FICS, where he is responsible for technical research and strategic analysis. Lynch has spearheaded the successful development and implementation of numerous FICS software solutions, including the architecture and design of the third generation of FICS' software.