For his upcoming HousingWire Magazine cover story on 2019's mortgage lending outlook, Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney interviewed Caliber Home Loans CEO Sanjiv Das to get his perspective on what mortgage lenders should expect going into 2019.

In the brief interview, Das discusses why being "deeply entrenched" in the purchase mortgage market will be key to success in 2019. He also discusses some of the company's principles of mortgage lending. Not stealing refi leads is at the top of that list.

Das, who served as head of CitiMortgage from 2008 to 2013, also talks about what to expect in the looming mortgage slowdown, why nonbanks are here stay, and how to deal with interest rate volatility.

Sponsor Content

As for economic troubles on the horizon, Das explains why this "might not be such a bad thing."

Watch below: