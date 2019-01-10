Announced in a note to employees, Keller Williams Co-founder Gary Keller announced he will be reassuming the role of CEO at the real estate company, effective immediately.

Keller, who also serves as the company's chairman, announced that as the company continues its technology transformation, he is stepping back into the role to lead the real estate industry "into the future."

“Since its founding in 1983, Keller Williams has always been a pioneering company focused on growth, innovation and culture. Nothing has changed. I am as committed as ever to positioning Keller Williams to lead the real estate industry into the future,” Keller said in the note.

Sponsor Content

Keller's return to the company marks the departure of John Davis, who served as Keller Williams' CEO and president since 2017.

The company announced that Chief Innovation Officer Josh Team will now serve as company president.

In preparation for this transition, Team has spent the last several months leading all marketing, training and operational efforts for the company, Keller's note explained.

According to Keller's note, Team will continue to guide the company as it aims to deliver the best agent solutions and consumer experiences powered by technology. Team will oversee the company's Labs software program and the roll-out of new products, such as KW Command and Kelle.

“Together through Labs, Josh and I have collaborated with thousands of you – our agents and leaders in the field – to design the real estate operating system of the future, putting your data back in your hands, and empowering you through AI to provide more value to your clients,” Keller said.

Keller's return to the CEO role comes after the company spent 2018 making significant moves in the real estate technology arena. Last year, the company acquired startup SmarterAgent, which allows agents to create their own branded apps, and has a platform that connects more than 650 multiple listing services. The company also partnered with artificial intelligence firm KUNGFU.AI to create a new data pool and explore future tech solutions for real estate agents.

“2019 marks our complete transformation into a technology company that provides unique agent solutions and consumer experiences, positioning us to lead the industry in the years ahead," Keller said in a statement to HousingWire. "Most importantly, our leaders and associates, the secret sauce of our company, are all in alignment as we move forward.”