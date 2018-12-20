Clear Capital has launched a new automated valuation model, ClearAVM.



The company announced it's expanding its analytics-based offerings with a new lending-grade AVM that is designed for pre-valuation, portfolio valuation, home equity situations and underwriting.

“We knew we had to rethink the traditional approach to building AVMs, which actually relies on highly manual methods that have trouble keeping up with rapidly evolving needs,” said Kevin Marshall, president of Clear Capital. “By embracing machine learning, ClearAVM can quickly and automatically find the best path to an accurate valuation for any particular scenario by training itself on Clear Capital’s unique data set.”



Clear Capital explained in a press release that ClearAVM is powered by the company’s continually updating database of information on almost every U.S. property, including the company’s proprietary data, as well as data from public records and an ethically sourced, high-coverage multiple listing service data set.



“We think ClearAVM is revolutionary, and our internal and blind third-party tests can back that up,” CEO Duane Andrews said. “ClearAVM is benchmarked against refinance appraisals, where the answers aren’t just out there to be found. And at only four months old, those third-party tests are showing that ClearAVM is outperforming most other major AVMs — many of which have been around for decades.”

Predictive analytics and marketing solutions provider SmartZip has announced an integration with Contactually, a real estate CRM.

SmartZip announced that its Pre-Mover Scores, which utilizes predictive analytics to identify most likely home sellers, are now available within Contactually’s CRM to enable agents to pinpoint contacts in their database that might turn into listings in the near future, according to the company.

"Integrations are part of Contactually's core values as participants in a diversified real estate tech space, and we are excited to share this functionality with our users," says Zvi Band, CEO of Contactually. "SmartZip's analytics play a key role in amplifying the agent's understanding of their contacts and relationships."

Adeptive Software, the developers behind title and escrow production software ResWare, has announced it has added CloseSimple as a new integration partner.

The company explained this integration enables its customers to send secure, company-branded emails, along with a custom closing timeline directly from ResWare.

"CloseSimple helps us put our best foot forward on each closing with beautiful emails and text message updates," said Gina Lee, ResWare administrator for Partners Title. “While ResWare helps us be more efficient, CloseSimple makes our brand look amazing. Realtors love and expect the email/text updates, while our staff enjoys that with the touch of a button, we can communicate with the buyer, seller, and Realtor in the way in which they want to be communicated. CloseSimple is the perfect addition to ResWare."