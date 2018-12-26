As the cost to do business increases due to regulatory and other burdens, one expert explained lenders will increasingly look to artificial intelligence to replace humans, but he has one question: will Millennials accept it?

Although the industry has made great strides in developing systems to provide real time information for the processing of loans, improvements will further enhance compliance and the speed of the process. It is difficult to see how a lender could originate a loan in a timely, compliant and cost-effective manner without the use of technology. Both the industry and consumers benefit from technology through quicker processing times, lower costs and enhanced compliance. I expect better credit scoring and underwriting models to be developed, along with enhanced abilities to detect fraud and assess loan files during processing for compliance with policies, investor and agency requirements and regulatory requirements. Artificial intelligence will likely play a bigger role in future, and it will be interesting to see how that develops and the extent to which consumers will accept dealing more with automation and less with humans. A driving force in replacing humans with technology is the ever-increasing regulatory burdens, and liability, under employment laws and other laws governing the employer-employee relationship. The related costs will likely lead to increased efforts to use artificial intelligence as a means to reduce the number of employees and the related costs and liability. And as younger generations have grown up with technology they likely will be more receptive to the further integration of technology into the mortgage and real estate transaction process. But there is a countervailing factor. Many younger adults had, and may even still have, helicopter parents who have helped guide them through everyday trials and tribulations. Such individuals may still want a trusted advisor to guide them through the home purchase process, and a robot may not be viewed as such an advisor.

