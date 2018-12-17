Property information and analytics solutions provider CoreLogic has finalized its acquisition of HomeVisit, the company announced Monday.

CoreLogic acquired the real estate services provider from Breakaway Holdings.

HomeVisit is a marketing-focused real estate solutions provider that currently operates in the mid-Atlantic region and, as CoreLogic explained in its press release, when combined with the company’s workflow platforms, is expected to enable property marketing solutions for real estate professionals, Multiple Listing Services, brokers and agents nationwide.

“The combination of CoreLogic and HomeVisit is highly synergistic and allows us to continue to grow and expand the HomeVisit product suite on a national scale,” said Frank Martell, CoreLogic president and CEO. “At the same time, the addition of HomeVisit will allow us to further augment our digital data capture capabilities.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CoreLogic has been on an acquisition spree for most of 2018. In October, it announced it was purchasing the remainder of Symbility Solutions, a subscription and cloud-based property insurance claims workflow solutions company. Back in April, the company announced its acquisition of a la mode technologies to expand CoreLogic’s growing valuations division.