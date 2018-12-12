After previously hinting that he might run for president in 2020, former Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro just took a big step towards making it a reality.

Castro announced on Wednesday that he is forming an exploratory committee for the purposes of determining whether he’s going to run for the Democratic nomination for president in the next election, which is considered to a be a significant step in the process of running for president.

As part of the announcement, Castro launched a website “JulianForTheFuture.com,” which now serves as the home for his would-be campaign.

On the website, Castro posted a video, touting his experience and vision for the future. And while the video and website aren’t official announcements that Castro is going to run in 2020, they sure look like campaign materials.

“No matter where we’re from, we’re united by the same daily needs — a good job, a good education for our kids, good health care, an affordable place to live. The need to be acknowledged for our contributions, not for our gender or who we love,” Castro says on the site.

“We all hope our children have clean air to breathe and clean water to drink. We all hope they can worry about their studies, not their safety,” he continues. “So, I’m taking a lesson from my mother — if we want to see a change in this country, we don’t wait. We work. We make our future happen.”

Castro was viewed as a rising star in the Democratic Party when the Obama administration chose him in June 2014 to replace outgoing HUD secretary Shaun Donovan, who went on to serve as the director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Castro came to HUD from San Antonio, where he served as mayor. Castro was the second San Antonio mayor to lead HUD, following the path laid out by Henry Cisneros, who served as President Clinton’s HUD secretary.

Castro was rumored to be on the short list to serve as a potential nominee for vice president under former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, but the position eventually went to Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia.

While at HUD, Castro somewhat toned down the political rhetoric, although he did run afoul of federal election laws for discussing Clinton during a 2016 interview.

But since leaving the government, Castro has been outspoken about his issues with the Trump administration. And that would only be amped up if and when Castro makes things official.

According to Castro’s website, he plans to make an official announcement on his intentions in a few weeks.

“Americans are ready to climb out of this darkness. We’re ready to keep our promises. And we’re not going to wait — we’re going to work,” Castro says. “That’s why I am exploring a candidacy for President of the United States in 2020. I’ll be talking with folks over the next several weeks and will make an announcement about my plans on January 12, 2019 here in Texas.”

So, in one month, we’ll find out if Castro is actually running or just making it look like he’s running.