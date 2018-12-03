William Tessar hasn’t even been with Civic Financial Services for two years, but he’s had an enormous impact with the private money lender in that very short amount of time.

As president, Tessar has helped to grow the company by increasing production by 150% over the past 12 months.

Tessar is responsible for a nearly 400% increase in employee headcount, and has expanded CIVIC by opening four new branch locations throughout the U.S. The company is currently licensed in 15 states, and plans to have CIVIC enter five more states by the end of 2018.

Sponsor Content

And beyond those efforts, Tessar also led the company’s launch of its consumer-facing portal, as well as the CIVIC’s expansion into multifamily lending.

Tessar also played a critical role in CIVIC closing a $190 million securitization - believed to be the largest known securitization pool in the history of private residential money lending.

While leading the company’s growth, Tessar also fosters an environment of collaboration and cooperation. The company implemented a “Top Gun” training program, which helps groom new talent for the private lending industry. In the program, candidates are provided with resources, paid training in a team-based and competitive environment, and one-on-one time during which every facet of mortgage lending is taught.

That approach led to Tessar being ranked in the top 10 company leaders in Glassdoor’s annual rating of small and medium-sized U.S. companies.

What has been your secret to success?

“The secret to my success is a combination of being competitive by nature, having an incredibly hardworking father, putting others first, and always having goals.”