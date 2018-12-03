Olumide Soroye is a champion of innovation, dedicating his efforts to bettering the housing market with the implementation of data and technology.

In fact, Soroye has worked on several projects that have focused on developing solutions to build a better future for families across the globe.

As the managing director of the property intelligence and risk management segment at CoreLogic, Soroye leads multiple teams across six divisions, equating more than 1,000 employees.

Soroye works in segments that include data, analytics and science intensive businesses. Through his projects, Soroye is responsible for an overall profit and loss of nearly $1 billion.

In the last year, Soroye has worked on many projects, including Hazard HQ, which is an online publicly-accessible risk information resource center that provides analyses and data insights on the immediate risks natural catastrophes pose to properties.

Soroye has also led the company in a variety of partnership agreements, ensuring CoreLogic stays on the leading edge of industry technology.

As the U.S. faced an onslaught of natural disasters over the past year, Soroye worked with banks, CoreLogic customers and even government agencies to reduce natural disaster reconstruction costs.

Soroye has a true passion for the industry and is dedicated to helping people gain the knowledge and information needed to obtain housing.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

“There are no secrets to success. Choose what success means for you. Then show up, work hard, keep learning, stay humble, believe something, respect all and hope for a good dose of good luck along the way. When the road gets rough, persevere, keep calm and carry on.”