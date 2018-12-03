Faith Schwartz is a board member and acting president of mortgage fintech firm FormFree. And while she has implemented impressive strategies to facilitate the development and growth of FormFree, her list of accolades includes so much more.

In 2007, Schwartz was recruited to the position of executive director at HOPE NOW – an organization formed by the Housing Policy Council – where she assembled a coalition of government agencies, lending institutions, investors, nonprofits and housing trades to provide relief to millions of homeowners during the housing crisis.

She also founded a nonprofit consumer portal called HOPE LoanPort, which brings together consumers, HUD-certified housing counselors, mortgage lenders, servicers and investors to help homeowners apply for loan modifications and avoid foreclosure.

Sponsor Content

At FormFree, Schwartz has helped expand and diversify its customer base and engage with the GSEs and other credit investors to broaden the company’s focus in several asset classes in financial services.

Schwartz was also named one of HousingWire’s 2012 Women of Influence and is a recipient of a lifetime achievement award from the Five Star Institute.

Schwartz established a federal business practice and government affairs office in D.C. as an executive at CoreLogic. She has also made multiple appearances on C-SPAN, Washington Journal and Fox News, and has testified on housing at numerous congressional hearings.

What has been your secret to success?

“The best thing a leader can do is be a resource for the company. Find out what people need and give it to them. Shift the hierarchy to drive ideas and accountability to the people performing the functions. I believe in being kind, honest, authentic and accountable.”