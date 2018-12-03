Sundeep Mathur was instrumental in launching a Digital Lending Consulting Practice at Tavant Technologies.

This helped lenders achieve a 40% reduction in operating costs through effective alignment of business and technology strategies and adoption and implementation of leading edge technologies which include AI/ML and RPA.

Mathur has held leadership roles in the lending technology arena for almost 30 years. As part of the original team at Freddie Mac in building Loan Prospector, Mathur played an instrumental role in helping the adoption of automated underwriting with top lenders.

At Tavant, Mathur has been focused on driving change within the consumer lending industry. Today, he warns that businesses are sometimes misguided thinking acquiring a technology will drive results.

“I believe we are at a unique inflection point in our industry where those of us that represent a bridge between technology and the business need to step-up and focus on squeezing the most out of maturing technology and innovate our dated processes and somewhat stoic industry,” he said.

Mathur heads the team that has helped customers in adoption of technology, which is actually the catalyst that drives cost savings and growth. Mathur has helped lenders adopted Tavant’s leading AI enabled leading POS solution FinXperience to move the lending decision from the fulfillment, to earlier in the lending process. Enabling customer to deliver a true lending decision at Point of Sale. Ensuring a higher degree of borrower satisfaction and a better experience for the loan officer and broker.

What has been your secret to success?

“I believe my success is directly attributable to growing and nurturing individuals. I seek out people who demonstrate strength in their character, the rest I can teach them. I can support these teammates to capitalize on their strengths and help them mitigate their weaknesses.”