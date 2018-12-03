Over the last year, founder and CEO Sanjeev Malaney paved the way for Capsilon to help mortgage companies build the next-gen operating model with the launch of Capsilon IQ, a mortgage automation engine that uses data and AI to automate manual tasks and enable faster decision-making.

Under Malaney’s leadership, Capsilon and its technologies have transformed the way mortgage companies do business. More than 160 mortgage companies rely on its flagship product, DocVelocity, for critical business operations, and according to the company, 15% of mortgages touch the system annually.

Malaney’s intimate understanding of the problems that automation can solve drove Capsilon’s evolution from DocVelocity to Capsilon IQ, a data-driven mortgage automation engine that increases productivity and makes systems more powerful.

Under Malaney’s leadership, the company also grew nearly 20% to more than 450 team members and saw a revenue increase of 29%. As a successful fintech company backed by Francisco Partners, a top tech private equity firm, Capsilon has a global presence in the U.S., Belarus, India and Poland.

Whenever Malaney visits each office, he leads product roadmap discussions and makes time to check in with employees to offer his insights and guidance. Malaney is passionate about helping to create a mortgage industry that has less systemic risk, is simpler and less expensive for everyone. His enthusiasm for reinventing the mortgage industry is felt throughout the company, and the employees are obsessively focused on building intelligent tools to solve mortgage companies’ biggest pain points.

What has been your secret to success?

“What drives our success and the north star for me and my team is defined by a simple acronym that defines how we work: G, we lead with gratitude; R, we drive rapid results for our customers; O, we take ownership over outcomes, and W, we innovate with wonder.”