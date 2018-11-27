Looks like Amazon is not the only tech giant gobbling up real estate to facilitate its expansion.

Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company, just inked a $1 billion deal for a 51.8 acre business park near its Mountainview, California, headquarters.

Shoreline Technology Park is just blocks away from – and larger than – the company’s existing headquarters, the GooglePlex, according to an article in Bloomberg.

The move is another step in Google’s ongoing property grab in both California and New York as it lays the groundwork for expansion.

It recently purchased $160.3 million worth of property in Sunnyvale, California, and earlier this year it nabbed a building in New York City’s Chelsea Market for $2.4 billion.

Google is also trying to close on a $67 million San Jose property, but the deal hangs in the balance as it faces a lawsuit from two nonprofits.