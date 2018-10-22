Michael Bright knows his way around both the private and public sectors of housing finance.

Bright joined Ginnie Mae in 2017 from the Milken Institute. At the Milken Institute, Bright worked in the think tank’s Center for Financial Markets, where he led its housing program.

Prior to working at Milken, Bright served as a top aide to Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee. While working for Corker, Bright helped author the Corker-Warner housing finance reform bill, which failed in the Senate in 2015 and would have seen Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac wound down and replaced. Bright also spent time with Wachovia Bank and Countrywide Financial earlier in his career.

Those experiences became a defining experience for him and are helping to guide Bright through his role at Ginnie Mae, where the now two-trillion dollar portfolio continues to grow. Listen to his exclusive conversation with Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney as he discusses his plans to keep the “guardrails in place” at the nation’s only mortgage bond issuer with the full backing of the United States.