DocuTech, a 2018 HousingWire Tech100 winner, recently announced it has integrated its document and eSignature solutions with the Blend platform to streamline the origination process.

Blend’s digital mortgage platform is designed to provide an accurate view of the borrower’s financial profile, ensuring compliance and improving speed-to-close.

The platform will also give borrowers a modern, transparent mortgage experience, enabling them to finalize loan application from any device.

Sponsor Content

"Blend’s purpose is to bring simplicity and transparency to consumer finance in line with expectations from both lenders and borrowers that this process is as easy as the rest of their digital lives,” Blend CEO and co-founder Nima Ghamsari said. “Partnering with Docutech, a company well-aligned with our strategic vision, will provide us with further means to improve the origination process moving forward.”

By implementing DocuTech’s solutions, Blend customers will gain broader access to compliant loan disclosures for all 50 states. Furthermore, they will gain access to Docutech’s ConformX and Solex solutions, thus expediting and improving loan originations.

“While new innovations in technology continue to emerge all across the mortgage industry, Docutech remains focused on taking these innovations and leveraging them in ways that not only meet the demands of today’s lenders and borrowers, but also create new efficiencies that were previously not possible,” Docutech President and CEO Amy Brandt said.

“By integrating with Blend, we not only further emphasize our commitment to driving the industry’s acceptance of the digital mortgage, but also provide new means for executing traditional aspects of the mortgage process with greater speed, accuracy and efficiency," Brandt concluded.

Earlier this month, DocuTech also integrated with Flify to simplify the generation, delivery and signature of loan disclosure forms.