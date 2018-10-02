Both Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae are leading the charge to improve mortgage lending in the wake of the rising interest rate environment, according to the latest video “3 Points with Mat Ishbia,” the CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage.

Some of the latest updates are big (Freddie Mac) and some are small (Fannie Mae). But both mean more opportunity for mortgage brokers.

According to Ishbia, Freddie Mac made 3 major changes to its mortgage lending landscape — that is its requirements for loans its willing to bundle into the secondary market. For example, regular student loan payments can now be considered as a credit to the borrower. Plus there are ways to get more cash back for your refinance clients.

Sponsor Content

Second, Ishbia discusses briefly the latest updates to Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter and Day One Certainty. Spoiler: the website is more user friendly and PIWs are now called Appraisal Waivers.

Third, it’s true that mortgage rates are on the rise, and are expected to keep going that way for some time. But don't despair.

Ishbia asks and answers: “Does that mean there will be no refinance opportunities for you?… no, there’s opportunity out there for you,” he says, citing several instances where the current mortgage environment can be effectively marketed by loan brokers.

Check out the full video below: