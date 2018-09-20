PromonTech, a 2018 HousingWire Tech100 winner, recently announced it has integrated its point-of-sale platform, Borrower Wallet, with GSF Mortgage to further improve customer experience.

Borrower Wallet is designed to help mortgage bankers provide customers the same digital mortgage solutions being offered by mega lenders. The solution captures leads and fosters borrower and lender collaboration to drive enterprise efficiency and improve loan pull-through.

“Our technology increases productivity and fosters collaboration by marrying applicant self-service with a loan officer’s trusted guidance,” PromonTech Chief Technology Officer Michael Kolbrener stated. “GSF Mortgage Corporation has been a fantastic partner and we are excited about their Borrower Wallet adoption.”

By implementing Borrower Wallet, GSF customers will be able to automatically download bank statements, sign documents online and receive accurate and up-to-date information.

“Our mission is to deliver a safe, efficient and smooth transaction to our customers,” GSF Mortgage Corporation President Chad Jampedro stated. “Our partnership with PromonTech helps GSF Mortgage to deliver on this mission and focus on customer centric business approach executed with innovative technology.”

“The originator experience is also upgraded,” Jampedro continued. “The new pipeline manager and borrower collaboration tools streamline our processes and brings our sales team closer to their customers with less effort. We are saving time and when you’re saving time in the mortgage business you are saving money."

Earlier this month, PromonTech also integrated Borrower Wallet, with Optimal Blue.