US News & World Report just released its rankings of the 100 Best Jobs in 2018, and thanks to employment growth and flexibility, loan officer made the cut.

To determine its rankings, US News looked at professions with the highest median salaries, lowest unemployment rates and greatest amount of recent growth.

It also considered research on the stress levels, flexibility and work-life balance associated with each job.

Coming in at No. 57: loan officer.

With a median salary of $63,650, loan officers report an average level of job-related stress and upward mobility, according the report, but they also have an above-average level of flexibility and work-life balance.

According to US News, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects an 11% jump in employment for this field between 2016 and 2026, with 36,500 jobs to become available in the coming decade.

It does warn, though, that increasing adoption of underwriting software could dampen some of this growth.

“The need for loan officers is related to the health of the economy. Economic growth, population growth and low interest rates all create demand for loans and employment opportunities for loan officers,” US News writes.

While professions in the health care field dominate the list, other jobs found in the lending world were also named, including business operations manager (No. 28), IT manager (No. 42) and compliance officer (No. 50).

Sadly, editor did not make the cut.

Here’s a list of the best 100 jobs of 2018 according to US News & World Report:

  1. Software developer
  2. Dentist
  3. Physician’s assistant
  4. Nurse practitioner
  5. Orthodontist
  6. Statistician
  7. Pediatrician
  8. Obstetrician and gynecologist
  9. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon
  10. Physician
  11. Occupational therapist
  12. Physical therapist
  13. Anesthesiologist
  14. Surgeon
  15. Psychiatrist
  16. Prosthodontist
  17. Dental hygienist
  18. Registered nurse
  19. Marketing manager
  20. Physical therapist assistant
  21. Raspatory therapist
  22. Nurse anesthetist
  23. Optometrist
  24. Actuary
  25. Mathematician
  26. Diagnostic medical sonographer
  27. Cost estimator
  28. Business operations manager
  29. Podiatrist
  30. Veterinarian
  31. Radiation therapist
  32. Information security analyst
  33. Lawyer
  34. Mechanical engineer
  35. Nurse midwife
  36. Accountant
  37. Financial advisor
  38. Speech-language pathologist
  39. Civil engineer
  40. Financial manager
  41. Wind turbine technician
  42. IT manager
  43. Massage therapist
  44. School psychologist
  45. Pharmacist
  46. Computer systems analyst
  47. Operations research analyst
  48. Plumber
  49. Computer network architect
  50. Compliance officer
  51. Medical assistant
  52. Epidemiologist/medical scientist
  53. Patrol officer
  54. HR specialist
  55. Computer systems administrator
  56. Personal care aide
  57. Loan officer
  58. Medical secretary
  59. Marriage and family therapist
  60. Occupational therapy assistant
  61. Psychologist
  62. Construction manager
  63. Clinical social worker
  64. Radiologic technologist
  65. Medical and health services manager
  66. Home health aide
  67. Physical therapist aide
  68. Medical records technician
  69. Database administrator
  70. Cartographer
  71. Child and family social worker
  72. Chiropractor
  73. Dietician and nutriotionist
  74. Financial analyst
  75. Management analyst
  76. Web developer
  77. Computer support specialist
  78. MRI technologist
  79. Industrial psychologist
  80. Medical equipment repairer
  81. Orthotist and prosthetist
  82. Optician
  83. High school teacher
  84. Heating aid specialist
  85. Technical writer
  86. Paralegal
  87. Nuclear medicine technologist
  88. Fundraiser
  89. Maintenance and repair worker
  90. Interpreter and translator
  91. Social and community service manager
  92. Surgical technologist
  93. Petroleum engineer
  94. Clinical laboratory technician
  95. Sales manager
  96. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurse
  97. Mental health counselor
  98. Dental assistant
  99. political scientist
  100. Substance abuse and behavioral disorder counselor

 

 