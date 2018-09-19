US News & World Report just released its rankings of the 100 Best Jobs in 2018, and thanks to employment growth and flexibility, loan officer made the cut.

To determine its rankings, US News looked at professions with the highest median salaries, lowest unemployment rates and greatest amount of recent growth.

It also considered research on the stress levels, flexibility and work-life balance associated with each job.

Sponsor Content

Coming in at No. 57: loan officer.

With a median salary of $63,650, loan officers report an average level of job-related stress and upward mobility, according the report, but they also have an above-average level of flexibility and work-life balance.

According to US News, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects an 11% jump in employment for this field between 2016 and 2026, with 36,500 jobs to become available in the coming decade.

It does warn, though, that increasing adoption of underwriting software could dampen some of this growth.

“The need for loan officers is related to the health of the economy. Economic growth, population growth and low interest rates all create demand for loans and employment opportunities for loan officers,” US News writes.

While professions in the health care field dominate the list, other jobs found in the lending world were also named, including business operations manager (No. 28), IT manager (No. 42) and compliance officer (No. 50).

Sadly, editor did not make the cut.

Here’s a list of the best 100 jobs of 2018 according to US News & World Report: