US News & World Report just released its rankings of the 100 Best Jobs in 2018, and thanks to employment growth and flexibility, loan officer made the cut.
To determine its rankings, US News looked at professions with the highest median salaries, lowest unemployment rates and greatest amount of recent growth.
It also considered research on the stress levels, flexibility and work-life balance associated with each job.
Coming in at No. 57: loan officer.
With a median salary of $63,650, loan officers report an average level of job-related stress and upward mobility, according the report, but they also have an above-average level of flexibility and work-life balance.
According to US News, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects an 11% jump in employment for this field between 2016 and 2026, with 36,500 jobs to become available in the coming decade.
It does warn, though, that increasing adoption of underwriting software could dampen some of this growth.
“The need for loan officers is related to the health of the economy. Economic growth, population growth and low interest rates all create demand for loans and employment opportunities for loan officers,” US News writes.
While professions in the health care field dominate the list, other jobs found in the lending world were also named, including business operations manager (No. 28), IT manager (No. 42) and compliance officer (No. 50).
Sadly, editor did not make the cut.
Here’s a list of the best 100 jobs of 2018 according to US News & World Report:
- Software developer
- Dentist
- Physician’s assistant
- Nurse practitioner
- Orthodontist
- Statistician
- Pediatrician
- Obstetrician and gynecologist
- Oral and maxillofacial surgeon
- Physician
- Occupational therapist
- Physical therapist
- Anesthesiologist
- Surgeon
- Psychiatrist
- Prosthodontist
- Dental hygienist
- Registered nurse
- Marketing manager
- Physical therapist assistant
- Raspatory therapist
- Nurse anesthetist
- Optometrist
- Actuary
- Mathematician
- Diagnostic medical sonographer
- Cost estimator
- Business operations manager
- Podiatrist
- Veterinarian
- Radiation therapist
- Information security analyst
- Lawyer
- Mechanical engineer
- Nurse midwife
- Accountant
- Financial advisor
- Speech-language pathologist
- Civil engineer
- Financial manager
- Wind turbine technician
- IT manager
- Massage therapist
- School psychologist
- Pharmacist
- Computer systems analyst
- Operations research analyst
- Plumber
- Computer network architect
- Compliance officer
- Medical assistant
- Epidemiologist/medical scientist
- Patrol officer
- HR specialist
- Computer systems administrator
- Personal care aide
- Loan officer
- Medical secretary
- Marriage and family therapist
- Occupational therapy assistant
- Psychologist
- Construction manager
- Clinical social worker
- Radiologic technologist
- Medical and health services manager
- Home health aide
- Physical therapist aide
- Medical records technician
- Database administrator
- Cartographer
- Child and family social worker
- Chiropractor
- Dietician and nutriotionist
- Financial analyst
- Management analyst
- Web developer
- Computer support specialist
- MRI technologist
- Industrial psychologist
- Medical equipment repairer
- Orthotist and prosthetist
- Optician
- High school teacher
- Heating aid specialist
- Technical writer
- Paralegal
- Nuclear medicine technologist
- Fundraiser
- Maintenance and repair worker
- Interpreter and translator
- Social and community service manager
- Surgical technologist
- Petroleum engineer
- Clinical laboratory technician
- Sales manager
- Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurse
- Mental health counselor
- Dental assistant
- political scientist
- Substance abuse and behavioral disorder counselor