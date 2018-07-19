Berkshire Hathaway affiliate HomeServices of America was looking for a tech partner to help its lending division, HomeServices Lending, to help online applications.

With Maxwell, they found they could get much more.

HomeServices Lending said it will soon streamline its mortgage lending process, in order to provide a relationship-driven digital mortgage experience for the hundreds of loan officers, thousands of real estate agents, and tens of thousands of homebuyers that it works with, the company said in a statement.

Sponsor Content

Of course, ‘streamline’ is a marketing buzzword, but Maxwell said there is substance to this claim; They promise partners the ability to close loans more than 45% faster than the national average.

It’s that digital power that gave HomeServices more than they originally looked for when they started exploring new partnerships.

“We started by looking for an online application tool with secure document upload capabilities. What we uncovered was a partner that has a much larger vision to transform mortgage lending,” HomeServices Lending President and CEO Maureen Sammon said.

Recently named a winner of HW’s Tech 100 for the second straight year, on the heels of receiving Progress in Lending’s Innovation Award, Maxwell leverages proprietary algorithms built on its network of data aggregated across loans to enable lenders to move efficiently by accelerating the mortgage lending process from application to underwriting.

Harris Laskey, vice president of national sales at HomeServices Lending said: “Maxwell’s solution naturally complements HomeServices’ offerings by powering our front-line loan officers and their teams to deliver a fast and delightful experience that outshines the competition.”

Maxwell automates the homebuying experience by integrating with thousands of financial institutions and leading mortgage technology providers to quicken the lending process, regardless of whether the homebuyer is using a laptop or a smartphone.

However, in this process, the loan officer remains vital to the transaction.

“We built Maxwell on the premise that technology should empower humans, not replace them — a mantra that HomeServices not only believes in, but uses to guide their own business,” said John Paasonen, CEO and co-founder of Maxwell. “In every relationship, we go beyond the typical vendor-client relationship to establish partnerships with mortgage lenders, like HomeServices Lending, who share our dedication to working together to craft an experience that’s truly exceptional.”