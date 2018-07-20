RealPage is making multifamily data accessible to the masses for free through its website.

“Real Estate is a geocentric business, and performance is largely influenced by one thing…location,” RealPage CEO Steve Winn said in a statement.

“Having the opportunity to explore which markets are experiencing the highest rent growth or to understand what two-bedroom occupancy is for the community down the street is an important part of due diligence and operations,” he added.

Visitors to RealPage’s website will now be able to use the "Explore" feature to access a continuously updated stream of rent and occupancy data for millions of apartments in the U.S.

“We believe anyone looking for apartment metrics should be able to access reliable data anywhere at any time, with the confidence that the information was sourced from RealPage’s industry-leading data set. Now everyone will have a powerful tool they can incorporate into their operations to explore potential markets or compare their properties to the competition,” RealPage Senior Vice President of Asset Optimization Keith Dunkin said in a statement.