This week, more than 20 of the top housing trade groups urged Congress to extend the National Flood Insurance Program.

In 2017, the House of Representatives passed the 21st Century Flood Reform, Act H.R. 2874, which aims to reform and reauthorize the National Flood Insurance Program.

The act, reauthorizes the NFIP for five years, introducing private market competition, and providing programmatic reforms to help policyholders. Notably, it also reduces direct spending by $187 million.

However, as climate change becomes a pressing issue, multiple organizations and political leaders have denounced the House of Representatives’ move.

The NAR states that climate change is responsible for almost every county in the United States declaring at least one federal disaster.

Furthermore, over the past century, floods have claimed more lives and property than any other natural disaster, according to NAR.

Last week, Ranking Member of the House Committee on Financial Services Maxine Waters, D-Calif., renewed the call to pass a long-term solution for the National Flood Insurance Program.

This week Walters’ calls for action are joined by some of the most prominent trade associations in the country.

In a letter titled, National Flood Insurance Program Reauthorization, the National Association of Realtors along with the National Association of Home Builders, the American Bankers Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, among others, warn Congress that failure to reauthorize the program by July 31 will jeopardize an estimated total of 40,000 American homes.

You can read the letter below: