Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Acting Director Mick Mulvaney announced Monday that he promoted Brian Johnson, who served as principal policy director, to serve as the agency's acting deputy director.

Johnson’s promotion follows the resignation of Leandra English, who served as deputy director following former Director Richard Cordray's resignation.

In November of last year, Cordray stepped down as director of the CFPB and handpicked English as his replacement.

As previously reported, the Trump administration instead chose Mulvaney, who also serves as the director of the Office of Management and Budget, to lead the agency as acting director, spurring a controversial legal case that divided the bureau for months.

Last Friday, English announced she was giving up her claims to the director’s office, thus leaving room for a new appointment.

Prior to Johnson’s appointment to the CFPB, he served as senior counsel to Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, at the House Financial Services Committee.

Mulvaney says that Johnson was the first person he hired at the bureau and has been an indispensable advisor.

“Brian knows the Bureau like the back of his hand. He approaches his role as a public servant with humility and unsurpassed dedication,” Mulvaney said. “His steady character, work ethic, and commitment to free markets and consumer choice make him exactly what our country needs at this agency.”