A Vancouver, Washington-based real estate agent is sentenced one month for theft after being caught on camera stealing prescription drugs from a home he was meant to show a client, according to an article written by Jerzy Shedlock for The Columbian.

On Thursday, Cory Escott appeared before Clark County Superior Court Judge Bernard Veljacic and pleaded guilty to third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.

Escott’s initial charges of residential burglary, third-degree theft and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, were amended as part of a plea agreement, according to the article.

The conviction stems from a Feb. 28, 2017 incident at a house in the Maplecrest neighborhood. The homeowners reported that a real estate agent had stolen prescription medication from their home. The victims, Travis and Allyson Clarke, told Clark County sheriff’s deputies that while they were at work, Escott entered the house using his access device and stole 12 oxycodone tablets. Travis Clarke showed deputies an empty bottle that had been on the top shelf of a kitchen cabinet, according to a probable cause affidavit. He also pointed out the couple’s “nanny cam” on top of the upper kitchen cabinets and told deputies the whole thing was caught on camera. In the video, Escott appears to be wearing latex gloves. He’s seen entering the kitchen and begins looking through the cabinets. The video continues and shows Escott use a chair to reach the upper cabinets, and then the sound of pills being emptied from a bottle can be heard, according to the affidavit.

The article explains that a requirement of Escott’s plea deal was to admit he unlawfully entered the victim’s home and stole property.

Escott was then sentenced a year in jail with all but one month suspended, which he will have to serve if he finds himself on the wrong side of the law, according to the article.