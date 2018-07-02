This week, HousingWire announced it will be launching its first-ever marketing summit, which aims to meet the specific needs of mortgage and real estate marketing professionals.

The engage.marketing conference is themed as "Get More" and will feature experts on mortgage, real estate and fintech marketing. It will also provide an executive track and special sessions for business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketers.

Headlining topics will include strategic partnerships and technology, referral partner co-marketing, digital marketing analytics, consumer-direct lead generation and more.

Sponsor Content

“We know this is a pivotal time for those in the real estate and mortgage business,” HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins said. “The ability to create authentic connections to clients and prospects will determine who wins or loses in this hyper-competitive market. At HousingWire we get it, and that’s why we designed our engage.marketing event to help you Get More.”

The inaugural event will take place September 13th through 14th at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel. HousingWire extends an invitation to lenders, national and local real estate marketers, marketing executives and fintech providers.

“For our attendees, we’re creating the highest-value learning and content opportunities possible,” said Collins. “For our sponsors, we’ve developed unrivaled, highly personalized opportunities for interactions and relationship development.”

The engage.marketing event will provide marketers with the insights they need to Get More results, referrals, profits and ultimately, market share.