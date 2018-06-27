Union Home Mortgage is on a roll. The Ohio-based lender has made its second asset acquisition in six weeks’ time, announcing today the purchase of assets from NOIC, Inc./Concord. NOIC is mortgage company that does business as Concord Mortgage Group, NOIC Home Mortgage Lender, and Ownium, and operates in 11 states.

Last month, the lender acquired assets from Arizona’s Alliance Home Loans.

Union has more than 130 branches in 36 states and has been in operation since 1970. When it announced the deal with Alliance in May, CEO and owner Bill Cosgrove said it would push the company’s annual loan production to more than $4 billion.

NOIC/Concord was founded in 1926 and is based in Ohio with headquarters in both Sylvania and Columbus. At the time of the acquisition, it was co-owned and operated by two sets of brothers, Mark Vinciguerra and Ralph Vinciguerra, and Jeff Brader and Scott Brader.

“The culture NOIC/Concord has successfully cultivated over the years is extremely valuable to the mutual growth of all partners as we begin to work together,” Cosgrove said. “As UHM's brand expands across the country, NOIC/Concord will strengthen our top-notch service to referral partners and homeowners in the Midwest. The future is bright."