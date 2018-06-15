Realogy Holdings Corp. recently announced the appointment of Katrina Helmkamp as chief executive officer of Cartus Corporation. Helmkamp will report directly to Realogy Chief Executive Officer and President Ryan Schneider.

“Katrina Helmkamp is an experienced CEO who has built her career leading companies through transformations,” Schneider said. “She has led global teams, knows how to build and launch new products, and understands the evolving technology and data landscape.”

Helmkamp has more than 27 years of leadership experience in business strategy, operations, product development, technology and innovation across multiple sector. Helmkamp is also a member of the board of directors for publicly traded IDEX Corporation.

Helmkamp will be responsible for improving Cartus' performance, while leading technology and process transformation, according to Schneider.

Prior to Realogy, she was the CEO of Lenox Corporation, CEO of SVP Worldwide, senior vice president at Whirlpool Corporation, served as president of Terminix and was a partner for six years at The Boston Consulting Group.

"I am excited to join Realogy as CEO of Cartus. I look forward to helping the Company fully leverage its technology and data scale, and to lead a technology and process transformation that will better support Cartus' client and customer expectations for speed, digital delivery and efficiency,” Helmkamp said. “It's a tremendous opportunity to work with the Cartus team, and with Ryan Schneider and the Realogy leadership team, as we focus on driving business results."

