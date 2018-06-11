The first ever billion-dollar real estate agent is pushing the $2 billion mark with a record breaking year of sales.

In 2017, Guinness World Record holder Ben Caballero sold 4,700 homes in the state of Texas for a total of $1.9 billion in sales revenue, setting a new world record for home sales in a single year.

According to REAL Trends, Caballero has been the top-ranked real estate agent by sales volume since 2013. He broke the billion dollar barrier in 2015, and has been doing so each year since. In 2016, he registered $1.4 billion in sales.

"Texas is my not-so-secret sauce," said Caballero. "It's the nation's most vibrant home-building market, with Dallas-Fort Worth being the highest-ranked market for builders in the country."

“When one factors Houston's recovering from Hurricane Harvey, Austin's continuing its burgeoning pace and the unique qualities that make San Antonio attractive, Texas continues to prove itself a winner for home builders," he added

Caballero is the president and CEO of HomesUSA.com, a cloud-based listing management and marketing platform, which is what he uses to line up and bolster his sales volume. The HomeUSA platform is builder focused, and most of Caballero’s transactions are on behalf of builders.

In addition to his final official total, Caballero handled a $213.7 million inside sales deal for two large-scale homebuilders.