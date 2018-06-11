Finastra, a fintech company and 2018 HW Tech100 winner, announced its integration with Optimal Blue into its Fusion MortgagebotPOS solution.

The integration directly embeds Optimal Blue’s REST APIs into Finastra’s mortgage origination solution, providing the company's clients with real-time access to compliant product and pricing content throughout Fusion Mortgagebot solutions, the company said in a press release.

The company explained the integration enables its bank and credit union clients to provide mortgage applicants with Optimal Blue’s live pricing searches via any point-of-sale channel.

“We are thrilled to mark a new chapter of collaboration with Finastra by extending the use of our APIs into the Fusion Mortgagebot platform,” Vice President of Marketing and Alliances at Optimal Blue Bob Brandt explained. “This highly-anticipated integration vastly improves the user experience and uniquely positions our joint clients to create substantial new efficiencies throughout the entire loan lifecycle.”

Optimal Blue's technology is already integrated with the Fusion MortgagebotLOS loan origination platform, and the addition will further Finastra’s relationship with the enterprise secondary marketing automation vendor, according to Finastra.

“Finastra is committed to developing an ecosystem of innovation and working with companies like Optimal Blue helps us deliver the full value of our solutions to our clients,” Finastra’s Senior Vice President of Community Markets Mike Dionne said. “By expanding our relationship with Optimal Blue, we are giving mortgage lenders that use our point-of-sale platform seamless access to market-leading enterprise lending services, including product and pricing.”